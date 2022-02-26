Play video

Real Housewives of Jersey star Tessa Hartmann shares video updates on her Instagram page. Credit @tessahartmann1 on Instagram

Real Housewives of Jersey star Tessa Hartmann has praised Jersey Airport staff after they kept the island's airspace open until midnight to let a delayed British Airways flight land.

The BA2778 flight from London Heathrow to Jersey was set to arrive at 8:35pm on Friday 25 February but it was delayed by over three hours due to ongoing technical issues with British Airways.

Tessa documented the events on her Instagram page, thanking the pilot and Lorraine from Jersey Airport for getting them home.

She said: "The pilot came to the gate and apologised and said he actually didn't have an answer for us and he hoped that everybody would get out tonight but everything's down.

"Although the systems are down, they're going to have to do it the old-fashioned way, manually.

"The problem is that Jersey's airspace closes really early but he phoned Lorraine in the tower in Jersey Airport and she's going to keep the Airport open until 11 o'clock instead of 9 o'clock."

Tessa joked that she hoped Lorraine was still awake as they boarded the plane late on Friday night.

Jersey Airport confirmed the flight touched down safely at 11:48pm with 129 passengers on-board.