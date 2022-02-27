Church leaders in Guernsey condemn invasion of Ukraine ahead of special service

Church leaders in Guernsey have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine ahead of a special service.

In a joint statement they say they "share the horror and dismay of all people of good will at the unprovoked attack" and pray for an end to the violence.

Islanders of all faiths and none are being invited to gather at the Town Church in St Peter Port at 4pm on Sunday 27 February to pray for peace and the people of Ukraine.

There will also be an opportunity to light candles during the service.

The Very Rev Tim Barker, Dean of Guernsey, said: "This island knows the pain and the trauma of occupation from our ugly experience here during the Second World War and perhaps more than some other places, Guernsey like Jersey and Alderney and Sark can offer a particular solidarity."

Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury are calling for people to join together in a global day of prayer and fasting for peace on Ash Wednesday, 2 March.