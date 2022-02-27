First all-female football league match held in Jersey

Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Caroline Lewis

It was a momentous day for football in Jersey as for the first time ever a league match featured an all-female cast.

Two under-12 teams faced each other as Jersey Wanderers played Rozel Rovers with all female players, assistants, coaches and the referee for the first time.

Rovers' coach Lucy Even said: "I think the biggest part of today is having female representation in football.

"It's fantastic that we've got not only two girls teams playing in the league but all female coaches and a female referee now.

"So I think for younger generations coming up having role models to look up to and see from females in all these different areas that it's something they can do."

The match was refereed by Amy Tierney who is currently Jersey's only active female referee, but she hopes to inspire a new generation of girls to follow in her footsteps.

Amy said: "If they are experiencing that when they're playing football themselves and seeing a female in the middle almost feels quite welcoming.

"It just goes to show that it does open the girls' eyes because we've had I think five that I coach from the under-16s group already sign up to do the next course."

The match finished 5-5 after a ten-goal thriller.