Jersey health staff mark one million Covid swab tests milestone

Jersey health staff have been recognised after carrying out one million swab tests during the Covid pandemic.

The first PCR test centre was opened on 12 March 2020 and the programme has seen many changes from border to community testing.

Staff were given certificates and praised for their hard work.

Jersey's Health Minister Deputy Richard Renouf said: "This milestone is an excellent opportunity to thank all the staff past and present who have been involved in the testing programme.

"They have all been a vital part in protecting the community and ensuring positive cases are quickly identified, therefore ensuring infection spread is reduced."

Jersey's Head of Covid Testing Steven McCreanney added: "It's been incredibly challenging for everybody, everybody's had to put their life on hold and their careers on hold because we've never really been able to say no.

"I can honestly say that everybody in the team has stepped up."