The average Jersey adult consumed 11.5 litres of alcohol in 2019 - the same as two and a half bottles of wine a week.

Findings from the Public Health Intelligence Team report show the average person, aged 15 years and above, drank 11.5 litres of alcohol in 2019.

That is about the same as eight pints of beer or 2.5 bottles of wine every week.

This was higher than the UK where the average alcohol consumption was 9.8 litres per year.

Peter Bradley, Jersey's Director of Public Health, says the island could still have a way to go when it comes to lowering these levels:

"We did have a very high consumption for a while and that has now got to a stage where it's much more like the consumption you see in the UK. It still is a little bit higher though so we maybe have a little way to go, and it does hide that mixed picture so where as some people have really reduced their drinking there are still some people around 1 in 4 people who are drinking at harmful levels."

Other key findings

In 2019, 733 per 100,000 of the population were admitted to hospital because of alcohol - three quarters were male.

In 2020, almost one in five crimes committed in Jersey involved alcohol.

The figures show about 30% of assaults and serious assaults, 40% of domestic assaults and 32% of offences in St Helier at night involved alcohol.

In 2021, 34% of Jersey islanders said they took part in binge drinking at least every month or more.