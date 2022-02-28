Cost to travel on Guernsey buses increases and changes made to timetable

Guernsey bus
The price of travelling on Guernsey's buses will increase from today (Monday 28 February) with timetable changes also coming into force.

The standard fare is rising from £1.00 to £1.25.

The late Friday/Saturday night fare is also increasing from £3.00 to £3.50.

People are being reminded to only pay by contactless payments.

Changes are also being made to the timetable.

The main changes are:

  • Route 13 will serve Vale Road and Route Militaire

  • Route 60 will serve Le Frie Baton, St Saviours

  • People can get to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital on Routes 51 and 52

  • There will be new services S1, S2, S3, and S4 which will run on Sunday nights. They will set off from the Town Terminus at 8:35pm

  • There will also be services connecting Bordeaux, Vale Castle and The Bridge.