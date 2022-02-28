Cost to travel on Guernsey buses increases and changes made to timetable

The price of travelling on Guernsey's buses will increase from today (Monday 28 February) with timetable changes also coming into force.

The standard fare is rising from £1.00 to £1.25.

The late Friday/Saturday night fare is also increasing from £3.00 to £3.50.

People are being reminded to only pay by contactless payments.

Changes are also being made to the timetable.

The main changes are: