Could you work in the care sector? 'Help at Home' campaign continues in Jersey

Islanders are being reminded of the difference they could make in someone's life as the Government of Jersey's 'Help At Home' campaign continues.

It comes as stories of chronic care shortages have revealed the impact on islander's lives.

The campaign, which started in October last year, aims to recruit 100 new staff into the sector and fund their salaries while they are training.

32 islanders have applied for a role so far since the campaign started

17 the number of people that have been offered employment

8 people have started in a role

The scheme is also funding the upskilling of 50 existing employees in the sector.

Having enough home carers is vital to ensure that Jersey's vulnerable people who need care can live independently and safely in their own homes for as long as possible.

Throughout March, the recruitment campaign will be the focus of adverts in the media, on radio and on the Government of Jersey's social channels.

The Government has invested more than £128,000 in the scheme. The money, which has come from the Fiscal Stimulus Fund, has been used to pay for training, to fund salaries and to advertise the campaign.

Islanders who want to consider training as home carers are being reminded that choosing to be part of Jersey's 'Help At Home' community can offer someone a second job or extra hours to top up their salary, by undertaking work on weekends or evenings as well as:

Flexible working hours/a role that fits around their lives

Rewarding work that changes lives

Ongoing professional development opportunities

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: "It's fantastic that Islanders have come forward to offer their skills, but more are needed. I'd urge anyone looking for a meaningful career, where you really can make a difference, to consider applying.

Developing the Home Care sector remains critical for the future health and wellbeing of vulnerable Islanders in light of projections for Jersey's growing and aging population.

"We must ensure that as an Island we are appropriately prepared to look after our older people who have contributed so much. We need the right people to do that, and I'd urge anyone who is seeking a fulfilling role which allows them flexibility and the chance to meet unique people to apply.

"Choosing to be part of the home care sector in Jersey means that you are helping an Islander to remain at home for as long and safely as possible; you could be the key difference in someone's life, and really add to their quality of life."

Deputy Renouf added: "This investment will see Islanders benefit from an alternative care option over the coming years and decades. This includes Islanders who want the option of receiving sustainable and cost-effective care within their homes; hundreds of current and future staff who will benefit from job-security in a developing sector; and dozens of local home care organisations that will benefit from business growth."

Cheryl Kenealy, Chair of the Jersey Care Federation, said: "I would like to encourage as many Islanders as possible to apply for a role in Home Care. We are desperately looking for people to join this ever growing market to provide the care and support to our Island's most vulnerable people.

"We are looking for people who are personable, friendly, and compassionate, with a desire to help people. A job in care brings with it the privilege of making a real difference in people's lives and building relationships with amazing people. You will also benefit from flexible working hours, job security, and ongoing growth and professional development."

The 'Help at Home' scheme will run until 31 March 2022. You can find out more here.