Guernsey's animal shelter is desperately trying to find a new home for one of its longest ever residents: a Japanese quail named Earl.

The bird arrived at the GSPCA as a stray in January 2019.

GSPCA Manager Steve Byrne said: "Earl is such a character and is a very cheeky little quail. Sadly, he has been here since January 2019. He does put a smile on our faces as he is such a character.

"If anyone is interested in giving Earl a home, call us on 01481 257261, pop in or email admin@gspca.org.gg."