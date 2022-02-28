Guernsey offers visas to Ukrainian refugees with immediate family in island

Ukrainian refugees with immediate family in Guernsey are now able to apply for visas to live in the island.

The announcement comes after the UK made the same call and Jersey said it was working to reunite islanders with loved ones in the country.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the move would "benefit thousands of people who at this moment are making desperate choices about their future."

The visas are being issued for free and Guernsey says it is working closely with the UK to ensure applications are "processed expediently".

The States adds that the situation is "rapidly developing" and further announcements will be made in the days ahead.