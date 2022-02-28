'I'm distraught': Woman living in Jersey fears for family fleeing Ukraine

Play video

Video report by Otis Holmes

A Ukrainian woman living in Jersey has told ITV Channel TV of the fear she feels for her family, who have fled the country following the Russian invasion.

Annoushka Kehoe's family, including her twin sister, have crossed the border to Poland - a journey which took them four days.

"I'm distraught, I don't have emotions, I go from so low where I can't speak. I haven't slept for four days. I slept last night for a few hours. Before they were on the street, they were without anything on a street. I can't put it into words."

Annoushka says they are the lucky ones. There are queues of people waiting to cross the border. She and her husband Glen have been in constant contact with her family, but are struggling to get them a visa.

"We can hear the gunshots on the phone, what do you do, the only thing I can do for anybody is bring them to safety and that's all I want, for our government here to help."It comes as people across the Channel Islands have rallied round donating toiletries and clothes to the thousands of people fleeing.

Jersey has followed the UK and banned Russian planes from its airspace over the island and its territorial sea.

It follows a similar move by the UK. The ban applies to anyone who owns a plane that is ordinarily resident in Russia or a company that is based there.

Peter Wilding from Guernsey, who is currently advisor to the Chair of the Defence Select Committee Tobias Ellwood, spent last week in Ukraine. He feels further action can be taken.