Jersey companies waive costs for sending to Ukraine

People in Jersey will not be charged for sending mail to Ukraine following the invasion by Russian forces.

Jersey Post has suspended the cost of posting mail to the country, with the company saying it will do 'all it can' to help those people caught up in the conflict.

Mail should be delivered by hand to Broad Street Post Office and Rue des Pres Post Office for processing by Jersey Post.

Meanwhile, both JT and Airtel Vodafone have announce they will waive the costs of texts and calls made to the country to allow those with friends and relatives affected by the conflict to stay in contact.

Pip Carpenter, JT's Head of Consumer Market, said: “We have all seen the deeply disturbing images and news coming from Ukraine and our hearts go out to the people caught up in this tragedy. We want to do what we can to help and, working with Jersey Post and others, we hope by making phone calls free will support those who are trying to contact and stay in touch with friends and loved ones.”

Airtel Vodafone will backdate the policy to Sunday 20 February. It will remain in place until Tuesday 19 April.

Peter Zunino, the company's Head of Sales and Marketing, said: ‘Our thoughts go out to anybody affected during these distressing times, and we are pleased to help in the best way that we know by offering anybody in the Channel Islands with links to the Ukraine to stay in touch with their loved ones free of charge.’