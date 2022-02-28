Liberation Hangar Ball events return to Guernsey for 2022

After a two-year hiatus, people in Guernsey are being encouraged to get on their dancing shoes as the Hangar Ball events are back for 2022.

This year, the timing of the events make the most of the Liberation weekend and take placeat Beau Sejour Leisure Centre on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 May from 7pm - 12am.

They are followed on Liberation Day by the annual Tea dance at the slightly earlier time of 1pm.

Unlike the Hangar Balls, the Liberation Tea Dance still took place last year in Guernsey. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Applications for tickets close on March 21. The booking form for the Tea Dance can be found at the Guernsey Press offices and the Specsavers’ head office at La Villiaze.

The popular Ashby Big Band will make a welcome return to the island to ensure that all theevents go with a swing, along with 40’s vintage close harmony trio The Bluebird Belles andan exciting line-up of entertainers and a traditional Guernsey afternoon tea will be served.

Specsavers founder Dame Mary Perkins says: "The tea dance is always very popular and we’re particularly excited to be marking the 77th anniversary this year. The dancing and the music are my favourite part of the day and guests will be able to sing along to all the old favourites.

The event acknowledges the hardship of islanders during the war years, whether at home or away."

Islanders are encouraged to come to the events in 40’s clothes, military uniform or traditional Guernsey dress to add a sense of nostalgia to the day.