Ukraine invasion: How can islanders help?

People in Jersey are being encouraged to donate clothes and bedding to help Ukrainian refugees.

Families arriving in Poland to flee invading Russian troops say they just want to know how they will keep their children fed and warm.

In the days since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, at least 368,000 people have fled into neighbouring countries according to the UN's refugee agency.

Ukrainian refugees. Credit: PA

In Jersey:

Islanders are being invited to make donations of clothes and toiletries to St John's Village Store which will then be sent to Ukrainian refugees.

Many fleeing their homes have left with only what they can carry.

People in Jersey are being encouraged to donate clothes and bedding to help Ukrainian refugees. Credit: PA

From tomorrow (Tuesday March 1) until Sunday 6 March, items can also be dropped at a central collection point at the Old Magistrates Court in St Helier between 12 midday and 6pm.

Constable Simon Crowcroft says "towels, sanitary towels, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoos, shaving foams, soaps, and diapers (for children and adults) are also needed."

However he is asking islanders not to donate food or medication.

Items from the list below can also be dropped off at St Brelade's Parish Hall from 1-5 of March between 9 and 5pm:

•Clothes•Bedding•Sleeping Bags•Nappies (children & adult)•Towels•Hats•Gloves •Scarves•Socks•Toiletries•Hairbrushes •Sanitary Towels•Toothpaste •Toothbrushes •Shampoo

Les Ormes holiday resort has also opened a collection point.

In Guernsey:

A service was held in Guernsey over the weekend at the Town Church where candles were lit and people prayed for peace.

Play video

The Very Reverend Tim Barker, The Dean of Guernsey says the Channel Islands can offer a particular solidarity considering their history of being occupied during the Second World War.

Play video

The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, estimates up to four million refugees could flee if the fighting spreads.