Vigil to be held in Jersey to show support for Ukraine

People in Jersey are invited to attend a candlelit vigil in the Royal Square on Friday 4 March to show support for Ukraine.

It comes after an invasion by Russian troops that started on Thursday, prompting fierce criticism from the West.

Donation points have opened across the island to help the thousands of refugees that have fled their country in the past few days.

A total of 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and another 1,684 people have been wounded, said Ukraine’s Interior Ministry on Sunday (27 February.)

Crucial talks between Ukraine and Russia are underway on the border with Belarus in the hopes of bringing an end to fighting.

The event in St Helier will start at 6pm with a speech by The Bailiff of Jersey, Mr Timothy Le Cocq. The Dean of Jersey, the Very Reverend Michael Keirle will lead prayers and the town's church bells will be rung to mark the beginning of a minute’s silence.

The Royal Court, States Building and Fort Regent will be lit in the national colours of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow, as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The Bailiff of Jersey, Timothy Le Cocq said: “This vigil will give us all the opportunity to gather as a community to reflect on the events taking place in Ukraine. War is always a terrible thing and this invasion by Russia of a sovereign democracy has already inflicted great suffering on the Ukrainian people. We can only admire their courage and resolve and do what we can to help.

“We stand together today to say that there is no room for such aggression in the modernworld.”