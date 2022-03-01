Runway reopens at Jersey Airport after plane incident

All flights were suspended to and from Jersey Airport this afternoon after a light aircraft crashed off the runway.

The Piper Cherokee was inbound from Albert-Picardie Airport in northern France with four people on board, two adults and two children. It overshot the runway at 2.17pm. There were no reported injuries and the runway has reopened so flights can resume.

The airport fire crew recovered the aircraft. Credit: Ports of Jersey

The plane was on an arrestor bed - which is material at the end of the runway designed to stop an aircraft - and has now been towed away.

The aircraft on the arrestor bed. Credit: Ports of Jersey

An AAIB investigation is underway.