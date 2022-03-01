Channel Island stargazers wanted for light pollution survey

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

People in the Channel Islands are being asked to take part in a huge stargazing survey to help experts learn more about the environment.

Star Count 2022 gives people the chance to become 'citizen scientists' by counting how many are visible to them within the Orion constellation.

The results will allow scientists to work out which areas suffer most from light pollution.

The event, organised by the Campaign to Protect Rural England and the British Astronomical Association, will run until Sunday 6 March.

Islanders can submit their star counts online. The results will then be compared to 2021’s survey, which took place while the islands were in lockdown.