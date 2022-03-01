Channel Islands visa scheme extended to help more Ukrainians

More refugees from Ukraine will be able to join their families in the Channel Islands now that the bailiwicks have extended their visa rules for those fleeing the war.

New rules mean Ukrainian refugees with extended family members in the island can apply for visas to live in Guernsey or Jersey.

Previously, the rules only applied to those with immediate family in the Channel Islands.

It is hoped the news will be welcomed by islanders with distant relatives stranded after crossing the Ukrainian border.

The Government of Jersey tweeted: "Jersey will expand eligibility for Ukrainians wishing to join family members in the Island.

"It now includes spouses, adult parents, grandparents, any-aged children, and siblings."