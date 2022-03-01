Guernsey prepares for surge in passport applications

Guernsey residents are being told to renew their passports sooner rather than later.

The Border Agency is experiencing a surge in applications now that coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

Deputy Chief Officer Peter Knee said: "Before Covid, we would have approximately 6,000 to 7,000 passport applications a year, but during 2020 and 2021 that halved. Now, all those people who didn't renew their passports are coming forward.

"Additionally, as a result of Brexit, people travelling to the EU now need to have time remaining on their passport, the rule of thumb is six months validity but some countries accept less.

"If you want to avoid the increased costs with the fast-track service - which has an eight-day turnaround - then apply early as it is taking six to seven weeks for a standard application and this may increase.

"We want to encourage people to come forward, leaving plenty of time for their new passport to be processed and arrive to avoid any stress or disappointments."