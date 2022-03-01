Liberation Day events return to Jersey for the first time in two years

People in Jersey will once again be able to meet for Liberation Day for the first time in two years. A street party, music, dancing, and local food stalls are among the events being planned for the celebrations on the 9 May.

Due to Covid - the past two events have been online.

To mark the occasion, the island will be decorated with miles of bunting featuring the Jersey and Union Flag, alongside the Liberation 77 and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee logo.

Credit: Government of Jersey

The Liberation 75 logo, inspired by the account of Islander Enid de Gruchy, has been re-designed by her granddaughter Emma Le Gallais to include a purple theme, the official colour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which is taking place this June.

Credit: Government of Jersey

This year, events on the day include the Liberation 77 Ceremony in Liberation Square with big screens, and overflow areas in Weighbridge Place and the Royal Square.

The Liberation Day Party will be at Weighbridge Place St Helier, it starts at 12:30pm until 5:30pm and entry is free.

The Bailiff of Jersey, Mr Timothy Le Cocq, said: “The 77th anniversary of liberation from German Occupation will, of course, be a time to remember what our fellow islanders went through during the Second World War.

“It will also be an opportunity for us to reconnect and be together. I very much look forward to joining with islanders across the generations as we celebrate our special day as a community.

“We will always celebrate the joy of our liberation, no matter what restrictions or circumstances come our way. Indeed, we have shown our resilience and our ability to adapt, and this year is particularly poignant as we gather in an open and full way to put the burdens of the past two years behind us.

“I hope our senior citizens and our younger generations will enjoy a particular sense of freedom on this day, 77 years since Jersey was liberated.”

A full schedule of events is available here.

It comes just a day after Guernsey announced the return of the Hangar Ball events.