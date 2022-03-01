Russian vessels banned from Channel Islands

The Channel Islands has followed the UK in banning Russian ships from its ports.

Specifically, vessels that are:

Owned, controlled, chartered or operated by any person connected with Russia

Owned, controlled, chartered or operated by Designated Persons

Flying the Russian flag

Registered in Russia

In a statement, the Government of Jersey said: "In line with the UK's position, Jersey will be adopting these new restrictions. We are working closely with the UK to share intelligence and to assist in identifying Russian vessels."

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added: "We have just become the first nation to pass a law involving a total ban of all ships with any Russian connection whatsoever from entering British ports."

The Channel Islands has already banned all Russian planes from its airspace.