Guernsey pledges £500,000 to support people of Ukraine

Guernsey's government has pledged £500,000 in aid to support the people of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

This is one of the largest donations the States of Guernsey has ever made and reflects the strength of feeling and solidarity.

The Bailiwick has also taken extra measures to support the UK Government - including financial sanctions and restrictions on exports.

Deputy Chief Minister, Deputy Heidi Soulsby said "It is heart-breaking to watch what the people of Ukraine are going through. But it is inspiring also to see how the country has united to resist the invasion and to defend their freedom.

"Our community still remembers the horrors of war and it reminds us of the importance of free, democratic societies standing together to oppose tyranny wherever possible. We will continue to watch the situation in Ukraine closely, but my message to the Ukrainian people is that we in Guernsey are with you."