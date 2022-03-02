Jersey homeless charity forced to turn people away

A Jersey homelessness charity is so busy, it's having to turn people away.

The Sanctuary Trust says rocketing property prices are forcing islanders to ask them for help as they simply cannot afford to pay rent in the island.

House prices have risen year on year, with an average one bedroom flat now costing £339,000.

Sarah Tumelty, who works for the charity, said: "We are at full capacity. We've got 24 rooms across two properties, all of them are full."

The organisation has been forced to turn away 11 people since January.

Meanwhile, last year, Jersey's Shelter Trust provided 40,000 nights of accommodation to islanders who may have otherwise had to sleep rough.

Chief Executive Officer Neville Benbow said: "It's somewhat ironic that the minimum wage in Jersey is lower than that of the UK and yet the cost of living is much higher. We've got a lot of people who've got jobs who simply cannot afford accommodation and come to us because they have nowhere else to go."

The Government of Jersey has been approached for comment.