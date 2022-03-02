Jersey politicians vote to extend civil partnerships to heterosexual couples

Jersey politicians have made history by voting to open up civil partnerships to heterosexual couples.

The law has previously only allowed same-sex couples to be civil partners.

The decision followed a proposition by the Home Affairs Minister, which also included raising the minimum civil partnership age from 16 to 18.

Civil partnerships offer the same legal and financial protections afforded to couples who get married and were first introduced in Jersey in 2012 - seven years after the United Kingdom.

A survey conducted by the chief minister in 2014 revealed 72% of islanders support making civil partnerships available to mixed-sex couples in Jersey.