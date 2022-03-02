Jersey's Overseas Aid gifts £360,000 to support Ukraine

Jersey's Overseas Aid (JOA) has pledged an initial £360,000 in response to the crisis in Ukraine.

The make up of the grant has been split equally between three organisations: The Red Cross, UNHCR and the OCHA.

These organisations will provide essential services to the hundreds and thousands of people who fled the Ukraine and sought shelter in neighbouring countries.

Jersey’s Minister for International Development and Chair of the JOA Commission, Deputy Carolyn Labey said "Like all islanders, I have been appalled at the cruelty and violence inflicted on the innocent people of Ukraine by the Russian invasion. Jersey knows exactly what it is to be occupied by a foreign force, and it will come as no surprise that the Island will do all we can to oppose this illegal war and to help those affected by it."

Deputy Labey added "Jersey may be a small country, but we will not stand by while innocent people suffer the effects of a barbaric and totally unnecessary war. We have a tradition of helping others, just as we ourselves were helped in 1945, and we will do all we can for the heroic people of Ukraine"

The JOA expects to make additional grants in the future as well as assisting the Bailiff's Ukraine appeal.