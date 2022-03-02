Man arrested in possession of £60,000 worth of Class A drugs in Jersey

A man has been arrested in posesssion of approximately £60,000 worth of Class A drugs in Jersey.

53-year-old Darren Anthony Reece was also carrying a large sum of cash totaling £10,000.

He was detained as part of a covert operation ran by the drug squad yesterday morning (1 March).

He will appear before magistrates this morning (2 March) charged with possession with intent to supply and possession or control of criminal property.