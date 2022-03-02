Ukraine invasion: How can you help in Guernsey?

People in Guernsey are being asked to donate various items to help the refugees and people of Ukraine who are suffering following the Russian invasion.

Various organisations are asking people to help in different ways.

Guernsey Post

They are offering free postage for humanitarian aid packages to be sent to Ukraine.

These parcels should be taken to Guernsey's Post's main retail counter at Envoy House where they will then go onto Poland before they are transported onwards to Ukraine.

The parcels should be addressed to - Help Ukraine, Pol-CelRampa Brzeska 63, 22-100 Chełm, Poland.

A group of volunteers are asking for various items including:

Children's clothing (washed and in good condition) which includes Pajamas, unpacked underwear, T-Shirts, jumpers, trousers and baby clothing

Toiletries such as ladies sanitary pads, hairbrush, toothpaste and first aid kits (but no sharp objects or medication)

Sleeping bags and bedding

Rain coats and blankets

The collection cannot accept food or toys

These items are being collected at 15 Le Pollet St Peter Port GY1 1WQ.

The centre is open:

Sunday 6 March between 12:00pm to 5:00pm and Monday 7 March to Wednesday 9 March 4:00pm between 8:00pm

Further information can be obtained from Natalia Silvester.

Aid Reaching Children

This appeal is specifically focusing on children who are orphans in Ukraine.

They are asking for people to hold off donating items such as clothing and blankets to a later date. For now they are asking donations to help buy food and water for everyone leaving Ukraine.

Details about how you can donate can be found here.

Sarah Griffith - Former charity aid worker

Sarah is the Guernsey representative for the SAMU team who are providing medical help in Romania and Moldova.

The team are experienced in managing disaster relief zones. All of the managers and responders are volunteers with a very strong sense of purpose.

Details about how to donate can be found here.