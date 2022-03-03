19 year sentence for man who brought more than £250,000 of drugs into Guernsey

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for bringing more than £250,000 worth of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis into Guernsey.

It is one of the largest importation of class A drugs to be brought before Guernsey’s courts.

Christopher Beare, who is from Cornwall, had originally pleaded not guilty when arrested in 2019 but later admitted the charges before the case went to trial.

Crown Advocate Chris Dunford said Beare's "credibility had been irreparably damaged as he gave so many versions of events".

Numerous packages of drugs were brought into Guernsey in November 2019 hidden in panels of a car that had been brought over by ferry from the UK. In total, they contained 1.12kg of Class A cocaine – some of which was mixed with MDMA – and 3.85kg of Class B cannabis resin.

The prosecution claimed that Beare’s role was as a supervisor for the importation of the drugs.

Judge Russell Finch described the case as one of the largest drug seizures he had seen in Guernsey in 33 years. During sentencing he addressed Beare and said “you’ve twisted and turned trying to minimise your responsibility insulting everyone’s intelligence”. He called Beare a “liar” who had “acted out of stone cold wickedness… seeking to profit from other’s misfortune”.

Advocate Sam Steel, defending, told the court Beare was not the "criminal mastermind" in the criminal organisation importing the drugs but described him as "a dogsbody".