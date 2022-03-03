Chairperson appointed to review Jersey's response to Covid-19 pandemic

Sir Derek Myers has been appointed to lead the independent panel which will review Jersey's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He will carry out an impartial analysis of the actions undertaken by the government and report back on what they did well and what they could have been done differently.

Sir Derek was previously the Lead Commissioner for Rotherham Council and also served as a non-executive director at the UK Department of Health.

He will be supported by Professor Margaret Rae who is President of the Faculty of Public Health and a third panel member who is yet to be appointed.

Islanders will have the chance to meet the panel in private to share their experiences and the full report will be delivered by 29 July, after the island's general election.

Sir Derek said: "I look forward to progressing this review and supporting Jersey becoming more resilient to the potential impacts of future pandemics or other similarly disruptive events.

"Alongside receiving written submissions and interviewing those who took part in managing Jersey's response, I will want the panel to focus on hearing directly from islanders.

"Lockdowns, restrictions and mitigations affected us all differently, even in a small place like Jersey. I will also take advice on the machinery of government in Jersey from the Law Officers Department."