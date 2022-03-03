Jersey scrapping workplace Covid testing

Jersey is scrapping workplace testing from 16 March.

It means lateral flow test kits will no longer be issued by businesses and instead, all employees are being asked to register onto the free home testing programme so that they have their own supply at home.

The change comes as the island moves away from Covid restrictions.

Regular workplace testing will still apply for staff who work in high risk settings such as healthcare, care homes, the prison, and ambulance services. Businesses that are currently signed up to the workplace programme are being contacted directly about the changes.

The move to home testing aims to encourage islanders to test themselves at least twice a week at home before they leave for work.

Education staff and pupils are still expected to test daily before going to nursery, school, or college. Visitors are reminded to do a test before visiting high risk settings such as the hospital, GP practices, or care homes, as are people using patient transport services to attend health care appointments.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: “By asking staff who are currently using the workplace testing programme to register onto the home testing programme instead, we are ensuring that Islanders check their Covid status before leaving home to go to work.

“This is part of the shift towards personal self-responsibility as we de-escalate COVID-19 measures and enter the post-emergency phase of the pandemic. Islanders can conveniently keep a box of LFTs at home to test themselves regularly when needed and ensure community infection is kept to a minimum.”