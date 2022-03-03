Jersey's Bailiff launches appeal to support efforts in Ukraine
The Bailiff of Jersey has launched a fundraising appeal for organisations that are supporting the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.
Timothy Le Cocq is calling on islanders to donate much-needed funds to help those caught up in the conflict, following the country's invasion by Russian forces.
Jersey Overseas Aid will then distribute the funding to areas and organisations where it will have the greatest impact.
Donations can be made in the following ways:
By cheque - payable to ‘The Bailiff’s Ukraine Appeal’ and sent to Royal Court House, Royal Square, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 1BA
By e-form at www.gov.je/appeal
By donation to Side by Side in order to receive the tax benefit of charitable donations