Library fines come to an end in Jersey

Fines for overdue library books are to be removed with immediate effect in Jersey.

It is hoped the move will encourage more people to use the library.

Chief Librarian Ed Jewell explained: "Libraries across the world have been phasing out overdue fines for a number of years as it has been shown that in charging fines libraries often find they lose the fine, the book and the customer, which is precisely the opposite of what we want to achieve.

"We hope this decision will encourage more people to use this hugely beneficial service and engender a love of reading.

"This is a significant step in our drive to remove barriers that may put people off using our libraries."

In 2021, the government decided to give all primary school children in Jersey free library membership.

Ed Jewell added: "We know the worry of accruing fines on borrowed children's books can put some families off using the library. We hope that these changes will make our libraries more accessible and help play a part in putting children first."

The announcement ties in with World Book Day, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

