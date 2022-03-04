Government of Jersey kickstarts Ukraine appeal with £1m donation

Jersey's government is giving a kickstart donation of £1 million to the island’s Ukraine fundraising effort.

It comes after an invasion by Russia which has led to hundreds of thousands fleeing the country and a humanitarian crisis on the country's border.

The Ukraine appeal was launched on Tuesday by the Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, who has set up a fund for Islanders to donate to, and Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA) which is administering donations and has already pledged £360,000.

The Government funds are being made directly available to JOA following the signing of a Ministerial Decision by the Minister for Treasury and Resources, Deputy Susie Pinel and will come from the 2022 General Reserve.

Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, said: “As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, the £1 million contribution from the Government of Jersey will give the Island’s contribution to the support of Ukrainian victims a real boost.

“I am grateful for the hard work of officers for putting this initiative into effect so quickly. I know and appreciate the incredible generosity of the people of Jersey, who have already shown their support for the plight of Ukrainians with the donation of clothes and other items. Monetary donations are also particularly valuable and the Bailiff’s Fund, supported by JOA, will make sure that all of the funds donated will reach those who need it most.”

The easiest and quickest way for Islanders to make a donation is to use the Bailiff’s Ukraine Appeal online form here.

Donations can also be made by cheque, payable to ‘The Bailiff’s Ukraine Appeal’ and by bank transfer, or to Jersey Side By Side, for them to be eligible to receive tax relief.

It comes hours before a vigil is to be held in St Helier to show support for Ukraine.

In Guernsey a fundraising page has been started by the Ukrainian community which is aiming to raise £50,000.

Guernsey's government has pledged £500,000 in aid to support the people of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.