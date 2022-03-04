Guernsey athletes set to compete in Commonwealth Games revealed

The Guernsey Commonwealth Games Association has selected who will be competing for the island in the 22nd Commonwealth Games which are set to be held in Birmingham this year.

The athletes will be flying the flag for the Bailiwick between 28 July - 8 August this year.

Team Guernsey will be competing in seven sports:

Athletics

Athletics will be represented in sprint events of 100m and 200m, as well as the 400m, and 400m.

Those selected for the team are: Cameron Chalmers, Alastair Chalmers, Peter Curtis, Abi Galpin, Joe Chadwick.

Cameron Chalmers will be flying the flag for Guernsey Credit: PA Images

As will his brother Alastair Chalmers Credit: PA Images

Badminton

Badminton will compete in all three disciplines of singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Those selected for the team are:

Stuart Hardy, Elena Johnson, Chloe Le Tissier, Emily Trebert.

Chloe le Tissier will be going for gold in badminton Credit: ITV Channel TV

Boxing

Billy Le Poullain is representing Guernsey. He has recently been selected for England Boxing and will fight tonight (Friday 4 March) against Scotland. He made history at the 2018 Commonwealth Games by becoming the first Bailiwick boxer to compete at this level.

Billy Le Poullain will be back in action at the Commonwealth Games Credit: ITV Channel TV

Cycling

Cycling will again compete in all disciplines including mountain biking, time trial and road race. All five cyclists will also support Sam Culverwell as lead rider in the road race.

Those selected for the team are:

Sam Culverwell, Sebastian Tremlett, Marc Cox, James Roe, Michael Serafin

Lawn Bowls

Lawn Bowls will see the 2021 local six-event champion, Lucy Beere, compete in the singles and with partner, Rose Ogier in the women’s pairs event. Todd Priaulx will compete in the singles and with partner, Matthew Solway in the men’s pairs.

Lucy Beere and her bowls partner Rose Ogier will be competing in the women's pairs event Credit: ITV Channel TV

Swimming

Swimming is represented by probably its largest contingent at a Commonwealth Games with swimmers competing in a variety of disciplines.

The Games in Birmingham will provide another first opportunity for swimmers as mixed relays are included in the programme, and with four men and four women selected the sport will rise to the occasion with great enthusiasm to compete in both the freestyle and medley mixed relays alongside their individual swimming disciplines.

Those selected for the team are:

Charlie-Joe Hallett, Ronny Hallett, Jonathan Beck, Samuel Lowe, Tatiana Tostevin, Laura Le Cras, Orla Rabey, Molly Staples

Triathlon

Triathlon is to be represented in the individual event by Joshua Lewis who had a successful year in 2021 competing across all triathlon distances finishing in the top five in five competitions.

Joshua Lewis will be competing for Guernsey in the triathlon after success in his previous five competitions Credit: ITV Channel TV

David Harry, Chairman of the GCGA, said “The process of Team selection for the Birmingham Games is now complete with great involvement and engagement by our Member Sports, and on behalf of the Directors I thank the sport representatives for their dedication and honest approach in concluding this process in a professional manner.”

Angela Stuart, Chef de Mission, said “I am extremely pleased to be able to support a wonderful group of talented athletes at the Games, and together with our General Team Managers, Peter Jory and Karina Jackson, we will embrace the challenges of the multi-cultural and multi-sport Games.”