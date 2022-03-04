Jersey pledges £250,000 to help Ukrainians applying to live in Jersey

Jersey's government has pledged £250,000 to support Ukrainians applying for visas to live in the island.

Visas are currently only open to Ukrainian refugees with extended family in Jersey.

The money will help pay for visa applications, transport to Jersey and temporary accommodation.

The Government has already set up a team who are helping Ukrainians with links to the island.

Minister for Treasury and Resources, Deputy Susie Pinel, said: "In addition to the £1million contribution to Jersey Overseas Aid, alongside the Bailiff's Ukraine Appeal, we want to make sure we have money available in case it is needed to support Ukrainians who may be able to come to Jersey.

"We are committed to supporting these individuals and families during this humanitarian emergency. This funding ensures we can respond swiftly and without delay to this rapidly changing situation."