Long lost wedding ring found in Jersey after 62 years

Report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson

A woman from Jersey has found her wedding ring more than 60 years after she lost it. Monica Le Feuvre believes she dropped it while hanging up her washing just three years after getting married to her husband Alan Le Feuvre in 1959.

Monica said: "I was just devastated, it had gone and I had no idea where and I just thought well if we keep looking it might just turn up. I didn't believe that after 62 years we would find it."

Alan and Monica Le Feuvre tied the knot on April 6th 1959 - almost 63 years ago. Credit: ITV Channel

The long lost ring found it's way back to Monica after it was found buried beneath the gravel on the grounds of an old farm they used to live.

Alan said: "It's only now, having found the ring, that we both looked back and said yes there used to be a clothes line there and it's logical that Monica lost it hanging up clothes, but at the time it didn't occur to us."

The ring is engraved with Alan and Monica's initials, which meant there was no mistaking it was their ring from all those years ago.

Monica says she is going to keep the ring firmly on her finger from now on. Credit: ITV Channel

Monica is thrilled to be reunited with her lost ring and says "it will now remain firmly on her finger".

She added: "It's going on my finger and it's not coming off. I'm going to shove another ring on above it to protect it."