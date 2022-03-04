Meet the two calves set to 'steer' future of Guernsey's biodiversity

Play video

Video report by Kate Prout

Two calves donated from local farms are set to help Guernsey's biodiversity in the future.

578 and 579 are two weeks old and still finding their feet. The steers will one day be helping maintain Guernsey's habitats at 14 different locations around the island.

Dave Bartram who is the Manager of Guernsey's Conservation Herd said:

"I always say rather than a mower get a mooer. Cows will graze grass at different lengths whereas a mower will cut it at the same length every time. The different lengths encourages more growth which provides habitat and foods for our birds and insects and voles and their predators" "When they're not eating my coat and trousers they will be fed milk for the next two months, then let out to graze for a few months, they'll spend the summer on land owned by the Société in St Peter's and they will finally join the herd in the autumn" 20 volunteers are currently feeding the calves three litres of milk twice a day - building them up to be strapping cows keeping our grasslands grazed.