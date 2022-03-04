Midwives are no longer able to support women opting for a home birth in Guernsey due to staffing pressures.

It comes after the service was initially suspended due to Covid.

The States of Guernsey says in order to facilitate home births, two of the five community midwives are required to be on-call for 24 hours a day, for up to five weeks at a time. They say this is difficult for a small team to accommodate and can impact the core priority of supporting hospital deliveries.

The Committee for Health and Social Care says it wants to be able to offer a homebirth service locally, but they need to make sure core services on Loveridge Ward are maintained.

15 the number of planned home births in Guernsey in the past 5 years

Midwives working on Loveridge Ward cannot travel to attend a homebirth without reducing the available capacity on the ward, which is why an on-call rota was needed for midwives to be available for homebirths. Deputy Tina Bury, Vice-President of the Committee for Health & Social Care, said:

"The midwifery team is small and it was simply not sustainable or safe in the long-term to provide the kind of on-call cover needed to support homebirths. We have to focus our limited resources where they are of greatest benefit to the significant majority of women who choose to give birth on Loveridge Ward. Nevertheless, we are very sorry for the impact this will have on expectant parents who had their hearts set on giving birth at home."

Annabel Nicholas, Associate Director, Midwifery and Paediatrics, said:

"While we wish we were still able to offer this service, as the Maternity Team is passionate about being able to offer choice in birthing environments, expectant parents should be reassured that midwifery-led care is available on Loveridge Ward and that every effort will be made to meet their wishes in the hospital environment.

We have tried really hard in recent years to improve the delivery suite area on Loveridge Ward so that it feels more homely, for example delivery rooms have been refurbished and birthing pools are available. We continue to work hard to develop and improve services that are personal and based on the needs and wishes of women and their families in the Bailiwick."