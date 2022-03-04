Reassurance reproductive unit will not be disrupted after Overdale relocation

Women undergoing IVF in Jersey are being reassured treatment will not be disrupted when part of the service is relocated.The Assisted Reproduction Unit will move out of Overdale in July and be transferred back to its purpose built ward at the General Hospital.

It is one of several services being moved out of the Overdale site in the summer following an announcement that Rehabilitation Services will be moving back to the Samares Ward for 6 months.

Other services that may be affected are Retinal Screening, Pre-operative Assessment, and Community Therapies.

Chloe Fosse, from Jersey charity Tiny Seeds, said: "There should be no disruption so that's a positive and I think we'd like to reassure people rather than worry them at this stage and hopefully there's no indication that there should be any disruption."

Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister, said: "We fully intend to minimise any disruption to ensure that service can continue to run smoothly and that staff are engaged and involved with all the arrangements".

It comes after an outcry that rehabilitation patients were not getting the care they need in the General Hospital where they have been based since 2020.

Jersey's Health Minister announced they would be spending £2m on moving the services back to Samares in July while the Plemont Ward at the General Hospital is refurbished.