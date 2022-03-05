Islanders in Guernsey reminded to register imported vehicles

Islanders in Guernsey are being reminded to register their imported vehicles as it is a legal requirement to do so.

Legally, imported vehicles can only drive on Guernsey roads for 48 hours without registering and a person taking up residence can drive an imported vehicle for up to 14 days.

After this period of time it is deemed that a person is driving on Guernsey highways illegally.

If a person is found guilty of driving an unregistered vehicle they can be fined up to £2,000 and be imprisoned.

The process of registering a vehicle can be found here.