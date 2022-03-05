Ukraine Invasion: Channel Islands response and reaction
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is dominating the world news agenda as various cities face bombardment from Russian forces.
Vladimir Putin instructed his army to invade Ukraine on Thursday 24 February with forces advancing towards major cities including Kiyv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.
Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing their homes to the safety of bordering countries such as Poland, Moldova and Romania.
The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, estimates up to four million refugees could flee if the fighting spreads.
Here is a summary of what the Channel Islands have done in response to the invasion as well as reaction from people living across the Bailiwicks.
Channel Islands Ukraine
Jersey's response to the Ukrainian invasion
Jersey has taken several steps in their efforts to help the people of Ukraine.
Politically
Jersey's government have taken several steps to limit and sanction Russia. This includes:
Banning Russian aircraft flying in its airspace
Banning Russian ships docking in its ports and sailing within its territorial sea
Extending its visa for refugees fleeing Ukraine
Freezing the assets and banks which have linked to President Vladimir Putin
The Jersey Overseas Aid has also gifted £360,000 in support to the people of Ukraine.
The Jersey's government have pledged £1 million to kickstart the effort to help the people of Ukraine.
Jersey's Bailiff has also been launched an appeal to allow islanders to donate their money to support the people of Ukraine.
Public response
Islanders have been encouraged to donate various items of clothes and bedding to the refugees from the Ukrainian invasion.
People have been donating items to various drop off points across the island including ones in St John's, St Helier and St Clement's.
Various businesses across the island including phone companies and Jersey Post have also waived the costs to call and post to Ukraine.
Items that are sought after include:
Clothes
Bedding
Sleeping Bags
Nappies (children & adult)
Towels
Hats
Gloves
Scarves
Socks
Toiletries
Hairbrushes
Sanitary Towels
Toothpaste
Toothbrushes
Shampoo
Hundreds of Islanders held a vigil in support of the people of Ukraine on Friday 4 March.
Guernsey's response to the Ukrainian invasion
Guernsey have taken a varied approach to helping the people of Ukraine.
Politically
Guernsey States have taken several steps to sanction Russia over this invasion which include:
Banning Russian aircraft flying in its airspace
Banning Russian ships docking in its ports and sailing within its territorial sea
Extending its visa for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The States have also committed to £500,000 in aid to support the people of Ukraine, one of the largest donations the government have made in modern history.
Guernsey's Bailiff has launched an appeal to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.
Public response
Islanders have been encouraged to donate various items and aid to the Ukraine appeal.
Various organisations are asking people to help in different ways.
Guernsey Post are offering humanitarian packages to be free posted to Ukraine.
Islanders will also be collecting various items at St Peter Port between Sunday 6 and Wednesday 9 March
The items needed are:
Children's clothing (washed and in good condition) which includes Pajamas, unpacked underwear, T-Shirts, jumpers, trousers and baby clothing
Toiletries such as ladies sanitary pads, hairbrush, toothpaste and first aid kits (but no sharp objects or medication)
Sleeping bags and bedding
Rain coats and blankets
The collection cannot accept food or toys
Last weekend (27 February) Guernsey's Very Reverend Tim Barker, The Dean of Guernsey led a service in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Reaction from islanders
ITV Channel has spoken to various Ukrainians nationals and people who have spent time in Ukraine in the recent years for their reaction to the Russian invasion.
Oksana Lynnyk
Oksana has lived in Jersey for the last three years but her parents and two of her daughters are still living in the west of Ukraine - near the Polish border.
She says she is "very much still considering" going to Ukraine to help the Ukrainian people and army.
Colin Wood
Colin moved to Odessa last summer and says there is no chance of him and his Ukrainian wife getting a visa to leave the country as the embassy in Kyiv is closed.
He says the people in his city have been told they can carry guns so they are ready to fight immediately, something he is very willing to do in order to protect his family.
Ben Remfrey
Ben Remfrey is a former soldier from Guernsey who has praised the bravery of the Ukrainian soldiers he helped train.
The bomb disposal expert worked with the Ukrainian military in November and December last year and has over three decades of experience.