Ukraine Invasion: Channel Islands response and reaction

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is dominating the world news agenda as various cities face bombardment from Russian forces.

Vladimir Putin instructed his army to invade Ukraine on Thursday 24 February with forces advancing towards major cities including Kiyv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing their homes to the safety of bordering countries such as Poland, Moldova and Romania.

The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, estimates up to four million refugees could flee if the fighting spreads.

Here is a summary of what the Channel Islands have done in response to the invasion as well as reaction from people living across the Bailiwicks.