Bulls to play rescheduled home game at League One Wycombe Wanderers

Jersey Bulls have announced the three grounds that they will play at as home fixtures whilst ground development works take place at Springfield.

Some of these neutral grounds include Adams Park - the home of League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

The rescheduled matches include:

19 March vs Banstead Athletic at Wycombe Wanderers Adams Park (3pm KO)

26 March vs Colliers Wood United at Three Bridges FC Jubilee Fields (2pm KO)

30 March vs Balham FC at Ascot United's Racecourse Ground (7:45pm KO)

In a statement the club said "These changes, whilst very exciting, remain a huge blow to everyone involved with the club, especially our season ticket holders and supporters. Not only do we as a club rely on our gate receipts as an essential part of our income, but the matchday home crowd gives the team that 12th player effect boost – every time"

Further information on how this impacts season ticket holders can be found here.