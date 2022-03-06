Jersey's community spirit shines through in response to Ukrainian invasion

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Louisa Britton

Jersey's community spirit has shone through as islanders do all they can to help the people who are fleeing Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Volunteers have been sorting through mountains of donations from the island's parishes all week.

These items are sorted and processed before they head off via lorries to the Ukrainian border.

Three trucks left Jersey yesterday morning (5 March) with another four planned for next weekend.

Magda, who is one of the volunteers said "It is incredible the action going on, the whole of Jersey is helping. It is so amazing from a little thing starting last week is just a huge operation right now. Every person that packed a bag and donated needs to be counted, so I think it is going to be the whole of the population because that means they have participated."

Over 4,200 Amount of bags processed and sorted as of Friday evening

Play video

One of the volunteers Ollie speaks to ITV Channel's Evan Hall about how islanders can help with their donations

Thousands of pounds are also being donated through various events such as Jersey Rowing Club's 12 hour Rowathon.

Susan Huelin from the Rowing Club said "It is particularly close to Jersey Rowing Club's heart because our ladies crew did really well last year rowing at the worlds and actually rowed against the Ukrainian ladies, who I believe are the world champions. We had some lovely photos taken with them. Some of those ladies in that crew are in the military's so we are thinking about them at the moment."

They exceeded their £1,000 target and have currently raised just over £1,700. This money will be donated to the Jersey's Bailiff's fund for Ukraine.