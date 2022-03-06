Second phase drilling work begins at St Peter Port's Pool Marina

The second phase of drilling work at St Peter Port's Pool Marina will begin from today (6 March).

The work is due to last 23 days assuming there is no weather delays or disruptions. Earlier this week a tug support vessel and jack-up barge arrived to assist with the project.

The barge will collect rock and seabed deposits for the pool area to help inform the programming team of seabed dredging possibilities.

Doug Wright, Commercial Manager said "These investigations are required to understand the geological makeup of the deposits and rock beneath the silt of the seabed and the depth of each deposit layer. The data gathered will help determine the options for a wave attenuating structure to protect the new marina. It will also inform the business case for the marina’s overall size and capacity."

There are warnings in place for elevated noise levels at certain times, especially overnight. However, noise control measures have been put in place around the St Peter Port harbour area.

Mr Wright added "The manoeuvring and safe operating space required by these vessels will require the temporary relocation of most of the current Pool mooring holders’ vessels. Guernsey Ports is in direct contact with boatowners and operators regarding this. These vessels will be temporarily accommodated in the Victoria Marina, the Swan Pontoons and the cruise ship tender pontoon."