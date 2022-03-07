Call to allow Jersey Care Commission to inspect hospital

Jersey's Care Commission says it wants to get the law changed to allow independent inspections of the island's hospital.

This follows a petition from islanders calling an independent review, claiming that the hospital "has not been fully independently inspected for many years."

The Care Commission said they recognised the concern from islanders, and have agreed that "work should immediately begin on extending the provisions of the Regulation of Care (Jersey) Law 2014 to hospital and associated services."

The petition was raised last month and calls for an immediate full inspection of the Hospital, Overdale and Orchard House, as well as all other services provided by Health and Community Services.

It continues to explain that the inspection should include all health care buildings, services, policies, staff qualifications and the Jersey Care Model.

Becky Sherrington, Chief Inspector of the Jersey Care Commission said: "Independent inspections of all care services are vitally important to ensure Islanders can be confident in the quality of their provision, which includes Government services.

"These inspections provide transparency and assurance for everyone who uses those services."

Jersey's Care Commission currently inspects several care settings, such as children’s homes, care homes and home care services.

The Commission is a independent body to the Government and said they will "respond to risk in ways that will keep people safe - responding to concerns, safeguarding and whistleblowing in an appropriate and timely way, and using enforcement powers when needed."

Jersey's Health Minister responded to the petition saying he supports the regulation and independent inspection of the island's hospital services.Deputy Richard Renouf said: "The Health and Community Services Department welcome such scrutiny. They recognise the role that inspection plays in helping ensure that Islanders receive the best quality care and are protected from potential harm."

Once the amendment to the law has been adopted by the States Assembly, the Jersey Care Commission will be responsible to determine how the hospital inspections are carried out, as part of their role as an independent body.