Final day to submit your 2020 tax returns in Guernsey

It is the last day for people in Guernsey to submit their tax returns for 2020.

The date has already been extended by a week because of a problem with the government portal.

Nicky Forshaw, Director of the Revenue Service, said: "We know the technical problems in accessing the MyGov platform last week were frustrating for customers trying to complete their returns. I’d like to thank them again for their patience, and we want to make sure they do still have enough time to get their returns in, which is why we’re extending the deadline. ".

