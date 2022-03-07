Four new Headteachers appointed in Jersey schools

Four new Primary school Headteachers have been appointed in Jersey.

Bel Royal, St Peter's, St John's, and St Martin’s School will all have new headteachers from September 2022.

The appointments come as several headteachers in the island have retired.

Three of these schools are currently linked with other nearby schools. Bel Royal with La Moye School, St Peter’s with Les Landes School, and St Martin’s with Trinity School.

These partnerships will continue after the new headteachers take up their positions.

Claire Hammond, Bel Royal School

Claire Hammond will take on the role as Headteacher at Bel Royal primary school. Credit: Government of Jersey

Claire Hammond has been appointed as headteacher of Bel Royal School, she has said she is looking forward to taking on the new role.

“I am delighted to be returning home to Jersey to take on the role of Headteacher at Bel Royal School and I look forward to building relationships with all the children and staff, as well as forging links and effective partnerships with the whole school community.”

Nasima Rashid, St. Peter's School

Nasima Rashid takes on the role at St Peter's, looking forward to developing the school's presence in the community. Credit: Government of Jersey

Ms Rashid has said she is "delighted" to take on the role at St Peter's School.

"I am really excited about meeting and getting to know the children, staff and families of this wonderful parish, as well as the wider community.

"I look forward to continuing the work of Mrs. Charlesworth and the St Peter’s team, to further build on the strong community links and partnership working.”

Jamie Hazley, St John's School

Jamie Hazley will become Headteacher at St John's school as the current headteacher, Trudie de la Haye, is retiring. Credit: Government of Jersey

Jamie Hazley will become the new headteacher of St John's School in September.

“I am absolutely delighted to be appointed as headteacher of St. John’s School. The school has an excellent reputation and I look forward to working alongside the school community to further develop and enhance the experience for the pupils.”

Chris Godden, St Martin's School

Chris Godden will be moving to St Martin's School to be headteacher. He is currently the Deputy Headteacher at Trinity School. Credit: Government of Jersey

Chris Godden has been appointed as headteacher of St Martin’s School. This follows the former headteacher, Jenny Posner, moving to lead Samarès School in January.

“I am delighted to be appointed as headteacher of St Martin’s School. I want to thank the children, parents and staff at Trinity for their amazing support, I am very proud to have been deputy head of such a wonderful school and am excited to be able to continue the link through the growing North Partnership with St Martin’s.”

Jersey's Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Scott Wickenden, said: “My congratulations to Chris, Claire, Jamie and Nasima on their new roles. Their breadth of experience will be a real asset to these schools, at a time when I know all teachers and staff are working hard to support children to move on from the effects of the pandemic.

David Berry, Head of the School Improvement and Advisory Service (SIAS), who led the recruitment, said: “The strength of field and the qualities of the successful candidates are testament to a thriving community of school leaders in Jersey’s primary schools. These appointments reflect well on the candidates and on our investment in our teachers’ leadership development.”