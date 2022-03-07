Jersey's government criticised for failing to streamline services

Jersey's government has been criticised for failing to streamline services. The Public Accounts Committee say there is no formal evidence that the new OneGov structure which was brought in to improve performance has worked or is value for money. They add that one of the system's main aims to create an efficient public sector has failed as the number of senior government roles went up dramatically since 2018.

Questions have also been raised about the rollout of a new IT system with the committee stating there is no overall strategy which shows how these changes would support services.

The report highlights 40 key findings and 30 recommendations, including calls for a clearer link between government spending and its performance.

They say progress has been made in financial management but it is unknown whether these improvements have made an overall difference.

The committee have welcomed a government review into the programme which should be completed by the end of June.

Deputy Inna Gardiner, Chair of Jersey's Public Accounts Committee, said: “We hope that as the reforms continue to be embedded, the Government will take into account our recommendations to allow for a more effective, collaborative means of measuring performance within the organisation and as result the public will receive improved services.”