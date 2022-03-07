Man left with "numerous" injuries after assault in St Helier

A man has been left with "numerous injuries" after an assault on Conway Street in St Helier.

He attended A&E for treatment for numerous injuries to his hands and face.

It happened at around 01:00 on Sunday 6 March.

The fight was between four men, including the victim who is in his mid-twenties.

The attackers were not known to the victim and there has been no description released.

It is thought there were people in the area at the time of the attack and several cars which drove past.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the attack or those who have any information.