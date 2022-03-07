Plea for Jersey Hospital visitors to stay away if ill as Covid cases rise

Visitors to Jersey's Hospital and other health sites are being reminded they must still wear a mask and not go in if they feel ill.

It is after more people turned up with Covid symptoms and some were abusive to staff.

To protect vulnerable people any visitor who feels unwell is being asked to stay away.

Chief Nurse Rose Naylor said: "Although guidance about mask wearing has relaxed in other areas, which is welcome news for islanders, we must emphasise that masks must continue to be worn if you are in any of our hospital sites for any reason.

"Whether visiting a loved one, attending for an appointment, picking up a prescription from the Hospital Pharmacy, or visiting the Emergency Department".

There are currently 51 patients with Covid across Jersey's healthcare sites, including 42 cases in the hospital.

This increase in infections has led to three wards being closed - Beauport and Plemont at the hospital and the Cedar ward in St Saviour.

Some non-urgent operations have also been postponed but the hospital has stressed that there are beds available for patients who need hospital care.