Russian nationals facing 'hostility' in the Channel Islands

Russian nationals living in the Channel Islands are facing hostility from others over the war in Ukraine.

Islanders are being urged not to blame or judge Russians who live in the Channel islands for the war and bloodshed in Ukraine.

Guernsey politician, Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller, is a Russian national and says she has personally heard of other nationals receiving backlash in Guernsey.

"I'm hearing that kids in schools are being bullied by other children, but also comments received by teachers.

"I'm also hearing of members of our community being afraid to actually leave their homes."

Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller says one way islanders can help is to be a figure of comfort for those living in the Channel Islands.

"Perhaps if islanders know Russian-speaking members of our community, actually going out and speaking with them.

"Even if they have nothing or do not know what to say, just going out and saying, 'I do not know what to say but I feel for what's going on'."

Jersey held a vigil over the weekend, for islanders to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

One islander who was among protestors was civil activist Elena Perchard, a Russian native who is a long-standing protester of Putin's regime.

"Putin is ruining and destroying, not only Ukraine but Russia too. He is destroying them forever, this will be the end of Russia as we know it."

Elena has two children who still live in Russia, but she is unable to return to the country as she says she has been blacklisted and as Putin cracks down on political dissidents, she fears what might happen should she try to return.

"There is such a big question mark as to how you should get there, but then how would you get back? I have my husband here, so it is such a tragedy, it's on a personal level but also, a world-wide level."

Elena fears if she were to return to Russia, she would be arrested for her views.

Many Russian citizens, like Elena, say they are against the war in Ukraine and send their thoughts to the people in Ukraine who are facing the conflict on the front line.

"My heart goes out to the Ukrainian people. The women and children, and everybody in Ukraine who is now fighting. They are wonderful people.

"Glory to Ukraine, that's what I want to say."

Many Ukrainians are now seeking refuge across Europe, with politicians across the Channel Islands looking at ways they can support refugees in the islands.